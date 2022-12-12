Watch the Bert Haloviak Memorial Service

On December 9, the memorial service for Bert Haloviak was held at the Azure Hills Seventh-day Adventist Church. Haloviak, a renowned Adventist historian and archivist, died on October 18 at the age of 84.

Members of his family and fellow scholars recounted stories of Haloviak’s life during the service at Azure Hills, where he and his wife Mary were members during their retirement. Son-in-law and fellow historian Gil Valentine gave the life sketch. Highlights shared from Haloviak’s career included his discovery of an influential set of fully transcribed sermons by A. T. Jones and his research into the early church’s views on women in ministry.

You can watch the entire service below, or on the Azure Hills YouTube channel.

