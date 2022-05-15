U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry Black Writes Children’s Book — News Short

A Prayer for Our Country: Words to Unite and Inspire Hope is the title for a new children’s book by U.S. Senate Chaplain Barry Black, emphasizing unity. Black, who has penned five adult nonfiction titles, now offers this picture book for children, ages 4-8, with artist/illustrator Kim Holt. According to the publisher Zonderkidz, the book honors “everything that makes America an amazing place.”

“Children have such capacity to lead us in finding the words that inspire all of us to model God’s love and create a future that is strong and united,” Black said in a statement. He is dedicating the picture book to his mother, “who taught me to love God’s Word and how to pray,” he said.

“Black, whose 27-year career with the U.S. Navy included serving as Chief of Navy Chaplains, has served as chaplain to the Senate since 2003, and he is drawing on the nonpartisan, nonpolitical, and nonsectarian role in A Prayer for Our Country. The book aims to help children give thanks to God while also encouraging all Americans to heal divisions and come together," according to the story by Emma Wenner in Publishers Weekly online.

From: Publishers Weekly online “Senate Chaplain Barry Black Debuts a Book for Kids”

Pam Dietrich taught English at Loma Linda Academy for 26 years and served there eight more years as the 7-12 librarian. She lives in Yucaipa, California.

Image: Courtesy of Zondervan publishing.

