Ted N. C. Wilson Reelected to Third Term as GC President

Just before 9:00 p.m. on Monday, the 2022 General Conference (GC) Session Nominating Committee filed back into the first day of business meetings to give its first “incomplete” report. Lowell Cooper, retired GC vice president and chair of the committee, addressed the delegates.

“We had an opportunity to discuss several names as potential candidates for the position of the General Conference president,” Cooper said. “After discussion, we voted. And the nominating committee has a recommendation to bring.”

Ted N. C. Wilson was the nominating committee’s choice.

With no time given for discussion, Abner De los Santos, chair of the evening business session, quickly rushed Wilson’s name to a vote. Delegates both on the floor and attending virtually had three minutes to vote through the ElectionBuddy system used for all electronic voting at the session. At the end of the time, the final total flashed on the arena screens.

1,284 voted for Wilson, 431 against—a split of 74.9% to 25.1%. The result was met with applause.

Ted Wilson took the stage, standing alongside his wife, Nancy Wilson.

“It is indeed a very humbling experience to be requested to assist and guide God’s last day remnant church. It is not something that a human being can do on his own. It is only through the power of the Holy Spirit.”

By the end of his term, which will extend three years to the next General Conference Session in 2025, Wilson will be the second-longest serving president in Seventh-day Adventist Church history.

This is a developing story

Alex Aamodt is managing digital editor and the Roy Branson Investigative Reporter for Spectrum. You can contact him here.

Title image credit: Josef Kissinger / Adventist Media Exchange (CC BY 4.0)

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.