Pastoral Equality Profiles: Fernanda Barros da Conceição

Meet Fernanda, a Time for Equality in Adventist Ministry (TEAM) scholarship recipient. TEAM is an organization supporting the ordination of candidates to pastoral ministry regardless of gender, race, or social class. Visit timeforequality.net to learn more about the organization and how you can contribute to TEAM’s support of women in pastoral ministry.

Fernanda Barros da Conceição lives in Brazil, where she was born 26 years ago. When she was eight years old, she decided to be baptized into the Adventist Church. She loved to sing in church, and at 11, she asked to preach for the first time. With her mother’s help, she prepared her sermon, and she has not stopped preaching and singing since then.

When she was 15 years old, she committed her life to working for God, but she didn’t know what to do to enter college, so she continued to be very active in her church. At the age of 18, she became the speaker for her first evangelistic series. Over the years, more than 300 people have accepted Jesus as their Savior through Fernanda’s evangelism and Bible studies. She gives all the glory to God.

When she was 20 years old, she started working as a colporteur and was able to enter the Adventist theological seminary in Brazil. With a scholarship from TEAM, she was able to graduate with two degrees: a bachelor’s in theology and another in education. She has been working as a religion teacher in an Adventist school since then.

Fernanda has felt called to serve the Lord since she was a small girl. This calling has always been as a burning flame in her heart. Her path in the seminary was very arduous, but she learned to depend totally on God. She says, “No matter how difficult, I am very happy for my formation in the seminary. If I had to walk the same path again, I would. It doesn’t matter what people think or say, when the Lord placed this vocation in my heart, I had to follow without fear. This is God’s plan. He knows the end from the beginning, and he will open the way.”

Please pray for Fernanda and other women that are called to ministry so that the Adventist Church may be blessed by their gifts throughout the world. And support TEAM with your prayers and donations so that more scholarships will be available.

