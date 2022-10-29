Online Events: Spectrum Book Club, Asheville Forum, and More

Spectrum Book Club: Daneen Akers

On Sabbath, October 29, at 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT), the Spectrum Book Club will host a discussion with Daneen Akers, documentary filmmaker and author.

Known by many for her film work, including the 2012 documentary Seventh-Gay Adventists, Akers began writing children’s books in response to seeing so few on the market that she wished to read with her own daughters. “One of the things we tend to do is we turn to books to help share our values, our stories, our culture with children,” she told the Religion News Service in 2018. “That’s what humans everywhere do—we tell our children stories.”

Her first book, Holy Troublemakers & Unconventional Saints, is “an illustrated children’s storybook about people of diverse faiths who rocked the religious boat on behalf of love and justice.” Released in 2018, the book has been praised by the likes of Glennon Doyle and Sarah Bessey. Akers’s next book, Dear Mama God, is scheduled to be released soon. It is a “picture book with an expansive, simple, wonder-filled prayer addressed to God as a Mother.”

To participate in the discussion with Akers, email Carmen Lau (carmen@spectrummagazine.org) for a Zoom link. The event will also stream live on the Spectrum Facebook page.

Asheville Adventist Forum: Kevin Burton on “Millerism & Women”

On Sabbath, October 29, at noon (PDT) / 3:00 p.m (EDT), Kevin Burton, director of the Center for Adventist Research at Andrews University, will present “Millerism & Women” for the Asheville Forum chapter.

“This presentation focuses on the role of women in the Millerite movement as well as ideas about the acceptable sphere of women in the mid-nineteenth century,” Burton says. “Some of the themes we will discuss relate to women’s rights, anti-slavery, female preaching, and contemporary assessments of female bodies.”

In addition to serving as director of the Center for Adventist Research, Burton is an assistant director of the Ellen G. White Estate and an assistant professor in the Church History Department at the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary at Andrews University. He concentrates his research on Millerite and Seventh-day Adventist history with a particular interest in the topics of race and gender, apocalypticism, and politics and the state.

To participate in the Zoom event, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org to receive login info.

For more, this recent episode of the Adventist Pilgrimage podcast features Kevin Burton, Michael Campbell, and Matthew Lucio visiting the Seventh Day Baptist General Conference to discover more about the connections between Adventist and SDB history:

Online Symposium: “Reconsidering the Liberative Aspect of Sabbath” with Ludwig Noya

On Sunday, October 30, at 10:00 a.m. (PDT) / 1:00 p.m. (EDT) / 7 p.m. (CEST), Ludwig Noya will give a presentation based upon a part of his dissertation project titled "Rest as a Site of Struggle: Reconsidering the Sabbath Transgression Narratives in the Hebrew Bible," where he rereads the Sabbath narratives through the socioeconomic approaches to destabilize the direct association between the Sabbath and liberation motif.

Noya is a PhD candidate at Vanderbilt University in religious studies, specializing in Hebrew Bible and Ancient Israel. In his research, Ludwig is interested in interrogating texts with specific attention to their social, economic, and political contexts. His piece titled “Happy Sabbath(?): Overemphasized Liberative Sabbath and White Ignorance” will be published in a compilation from the Society of Biblical Literature Press next year.

Click here to join the Zoom meeting (ID: 879 5453 7434 Passcode: 933643)

