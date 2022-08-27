Online Events: Asheville Forum and LLUC Sabbath Seminars

Asheville Forum: Denis Fortin

The Ashville Adventist Forum invites you to participate in its August forum virtual event, on Saturday, August 27 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The speaker will be Dr. Denis Fortin, professor of historical theology and former dean of the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary of Andrews University. He is the co-editor of The Ellen G. White Encyclopedia. He also prepared and introduced a special edition of Ellen White's Steps to Christ.

The title of his presentation is "The Story of Steps to Christ." This presentation will discuss how Ellen White “wrote” this classic book and discuss the overall use of editorial assistants she employed, their roles and functions in the production of her books.

IMPORTANT: Please note that this is a Zoom meeting. If you would like to attend, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, to receive Zoom login info.

LLUC Sabbath Seminars: Special Women’s Series

Loma Linda University Church Sabbath Seminars discussion class is holding a special women’s series. 16 accomplished women, in 12 weekly sessions, are leading the discussion of women’s ministerial roles throughout the past 2,000 years. The class meets in person in room 3208 Centennial Building on the LLU campus for local participants, or can be attended remotely through Zoom. For Zoom participants, please register in advance by sending an email to mkootsey@gmail.com. All are welcome!

A resource for the series is the book Women in the Mission of the Church by Leanne M. Dzubinski (2021), and weekly classes will cover different readings (as shown on the schedule).

Schedule (Sabbath mornings 10:30–12:30 Pacific Time):

8/13: A pre-book presentation: “Women in Music Ministry” by Catherine Lee and Frances Priest

8/20: “Introduction: Women in Ministry is Not a 20th Century Phenomenon (Ch. 1, p. 1–9) by Heidi Campbell

8/27: “Patrons, Missionaries, Apostles, Widows and Martyrs” (Ch. 2, p. 13–34) by Sheryll Prinz-McMillan

9/3: “Virgins, Scholars, Desert Mothers, and Deacons” (Ch. 3, p. 35–55) By Beverly Beem

9/10: “Mothers, Sisters, Empresses, Queens and Medieval Nuns” (Ch. 4, p. 59–83) by Sasha Ross

9/17: “Beguines and Mystics” (Ch. 5, p. 105–124) by Olive Hemmings

9/24: “Women Preachers in America” (Ch. 6, p. 125–144) by Karen Darnell

10/1: “Social Justice Activists” (Ch. 7, p. 145–160) by Ginger Harwood

10/8: “Denominational Missionaries and Bible Women” (Ch. 8, p. 161–182) by Linda Becker

10/15: “Faith Missionaries, Evangelists, and Church Founders” (Ch. 9, p. 183–202) by Pastor Cheryl Raine

10/22: “Conclusion: Women’s Leadership in the Church” (Ch. 10, p. 203–213) and a report on women in Adventist ministry worldwide by Marina Garner & Nerida Bates

10/29: Comments by the book’s lead author, Leanne Dzubinski

11/5: “Women in the Broad Mission of the Church,” a panel discussion: Catherine Lee, convener; Barbara Orr, Elizabeth Rogers, Dana Stelien, and Priscilla Walters

