Online Event: Zdravko Plantak at Asheville Forum

The Ashville Adventist Forum invites you to participate in its November virtual event on Saturday, December 10 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The speaker will be Dr. Zdravko Plantak, professor of religion and ethics in the School of Religion at Loma Linda University, who will present “Just Church: The Kingdom of God as the Embodiment of Jesus Today.”

Please note that this is a Zoom meeting. If you would like to attend, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org to receive Zoom login info.

Are human rights core to the mission of the church? Plantak has been saying “yes” to that question since he was a young pastor in England. He will address the need for the church to be more incarnational through engagement in social justice in the world today.

Plantak graduated from Newbold College in England and received his PhD in Christian Ethics from Kings College, University of London with a dissertation titled “Human Rights and Adventist Social Ethics,” which focused on the ethics of human rights in general as well as race, gender equality, and poverty in a global context. He subsequently published The Silent Church: Human Rights and Adventist Social Ethics with Palgrave Macmillan in 1998. He worked as a pastor for 11 years in the South England Conference and was chair of the Religion Department at Washington Adventist University for 16 years.

Photo by Samantha Borges on Unsplash

