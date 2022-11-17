Online Event: James Hayward at Asheville Adventist Forum

The Ashville Adventist Forum invites you to participate in its November virtual event on Saturday, November 19 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

The speaker will be James L. Hayward, retired professor of Biology at Andrews University, who will present “A Boy-Turned-Scientist Journeys from Fundamentalism to Faith.”

Please note that this is a Zoom meeting. If you would like to attend, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org to receive Zoom login info.

Hayward grew up in a fundamentalist, Seventh-day Adventist home—his father was an Adventist pastor and church administrator deeply invested in the writings of Ellen White, an investment he passed on to his family, including Hayward. From a young age, he was curious about all aspects of the natural world, and by age 14 he decided to become a professor of biology. In college and graduate school, however, he discovered that evidence from the natural world diverged significantly from many of his early, fundamentalist views. His presentation will highlight some of the evidence, especially from geology and biology, that led him to not only revise his views but also deepen his faith in the Creator.

Hayward is a professor emeritus of biology at Andrews University where he taught for 30 years and won several awards for his teaching and research. He has studied the behavioral ecology of marine vertebrates and paleontology for five decades and published widely on these topics. He authored The Creation/Evolution Controversy: An Annotated Bibliography (1998) and Dinosaurs, Volcanoes, and Holy Writ: A Boy-Turned-Scientist Journeys from Fundamentalism to Faith (2020); edited Creation Reconsidered (2000); and coauthored two forthcoming volumes, Mathematical Modeling in Biology: A Research Methods Approach and Dynamics of Marine Vertebrates: Behavioral, Population, and Evolutionary Models. He is married to Shandelle Henson, a mathematician and fellow ecologist who shares his deep passion for nature, people, conservation, health, ethics, evidence-based belief, and the teachings of Jesus.

Photo by Chris Montgomery on Unsplash

