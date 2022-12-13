La Sierra University Signs Educational Agreement with U.S. Navy—and More News

"Leaders of La Sierra University and the U.S. Navy’s Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC), Corona Division signed a memorandum of understanding that officially establishes an educational partnership between the institutions that has been several years in the making in October," the university’s website announced.

A ceremony was held at the university’s Zapara School of Business during which La Sierra University President Joy Fehr, La Sierra Provost April Summitt and NSWC Corona Commanding Officer Capt. Michael Aiena penned their signatures on a commemorative document that was later placed in a frame for display. The agreement takes immediate effect. It falls under an authorization by the Secretary of Defense which allows defense laboratories to enter into one or more Education Partnership Agreements with educational institutions in the United States, including local educational agencies, colleges, universities, and nonprofit institutions that are dedicated to improving science, mathematics, business, law, technology transfer, technology transition, and engineering education.

“As I thought about this moment, I realized how important this agreement is not just for us here at La Sierra University and not just for our partners to the north in Corona, but for the Inland Empire and beyond,” said Fehr in remarks for the occasion that included university leaders and Navy representatives. “It is essential that we partner with you as we begin this journey into the 21st century and beyond. Thank you so much for joining us in creating this opportunity for our faculty, for our students, and for STEM . . . Helping us to think better about the ways in which we learn, create, and share will improve the lives of this community.”

“It’s absolutely critical that we recruit and retain the best talent possible,” said Aiena in his comments. He noted that 70 percent of the division’s employees arrive through industry or educational systems. “In cultivating this region, things like our educational partnerships . . . [are] absolutely critical to continual renewal of that resource of talent, to bringing it in our doors so we can keep delivering the finest technology, the finest equipment.”

Journalist Carl Bernstein Gives Lecture at Southern Adventist University

Carl Bernstein, known for his investigative reporting about the Watergate scandal, spoke recently at Southern Adventist University, inaugurating the R. Lynn Sauls Endowed Lecture Series. More than 1,500 students, employees, alumni, and community members attended the event, the university shared in a press release.

"In a talk on 'Why Truth Still Matters' before several hundred people in Collegedale, the 78-year-old author and former reporter for The Washington Post said Trump's abuse of power was even more serious than what Bernstein and fellow Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward wrote about regarding Nixon's re-election efforts in 1972,” wrote David Flessner for the Chattanooga Times Free Press.

"One of the journalists who helped uncover the campaign abuses that led to the resignation of then-President Richard Nixon nearly a half-century ago, [Bernstein] said Thursday he believes former President Donald Trump has attempted to commit even more serious abuses of America's electoral process. 'Donald Trump is the first seditious president in the history of the United States,' Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Bernstein said."

Adventist Hospitals Recognized for Excellence in Prestigious Survey

Several Seventh-day Adventist hospitals have been recognized for excellence in the 2022 Leapfrog list. The list includes AdventHealth Daytona Beach, AdventHealth Lake Placid, AdventHealth Zephyrhills, AdventHealth Murray (Chatsworth), AdventHealth Hendersonville, Loma Linda Children's Hospital, AdventHealth for Children (Florida), AdventHealth Wauchula, AdventHealth Rollins Brook (Lampasas), Loma Linda University Medical Center East Campus, and AdventHealth Orlando.

Becker's Hospital Review lists all of the hospitals recognized, grouping them by state. "The Leapfrog Group has recognized 115 hospitals with its annual Top Hospital Award in 2022. This includes 32 top general hospitals, 13 top rural hospitals, 58 top teaching hospitals and 12 top children's hospitals.

"The Leapfrog Group is an independent, national not-for-profit organization founded more than a decade ago by the nation’s leading employers and private health care experts. [They] strive to make giant 'leaps' forward in the safety, quality and affordability of health care in the U.S. by promoting transparency through our data collection and public reporting initiatives."

The Leapfrog website states, "With our goal of saving lives by reducing errors, injuries, accidents, and infections, The Leapfrog Group focuses on measuring and publicly reporting hospital performance through the annual Leapfrog Hospital Survey. The survey is a trusted, transparent and evidence-based national tool in which over 2,300 hospitals voluntarily participate free of charge.

"Top hospitals are identified using data from the watchdog organization's annual hospital survey, with selection based on excellence across staffing, hand hygiene, infection rates, surgery outcomes, maternity care, error prevention and other quality standards."

Stockton Mayfair Seventh-day Adventist Church Featured in Sacramento NBC TV News Story

Sacramento Channel 3 KCRA featured Stockton's Mayfair Seventh-day Adventist Church. The church created a giveaway for less fortunate people and titled it “A Christmas to Remember.”

“At a 3,000-square-foot warehouse and with the help of World Vision ministries, thousands of items [were] prepared, including lights, pillows, chairs, tables, couches and coolers—it all totals $500,000.”

Jason Marks, reporter for the NBC affiliate station, interviewed Mayfair head elder Laurence Dailey and church member Antonio Visoso.

[Visoso] is one of many excited to give to those who need it.

"Why not give if you are able to?" Visoso said.

Especially this time of year, church members know the need is great, as Stockton—the county seat of San Joaquin County—is one the poorest cities in California.

The church is going to great lengths to make sure this holiday giveaway is big.

