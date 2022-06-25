June 25 Spectrum Book Club with Author Sari Fordham

The next Spectrum Book Club session will be on Saturday, June 25 at 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT). The book under discussion is Wait for God to Notice by author Sari Fordham.

Wait for God to Notice is a love letter to an adopted country with an unstable past and an undeniable endurance to heal.

“In 1977, Idi Amin placed all Americans in Uganda under house arrest. My sister Sonja and I were among the 240 missionaries, aid workers, pilots, and engineers still in the country and probably the youngest without an American guardian,” says Fordham of her experience. “Our father was in Kenya on church business, and our mother, a Finn, wasn’t a U.S. citizen. When a soldier came to inventory our American belongings, my mother claimed each item as her own.”

To learn more about the book and the author see Spectrum interview, An Adventist Story for a Wider World, by Alita Byrd.

Join Spectrum team members Alexander Carpenter, Executive Editor; Bonnie Dwyer, Editor Emerita; and Carmen Lau, Board Chair as well as author Sari Fordham in this discussion. You may participate through Zoom or Facebook Live. To receive a Zoom link, email Carmen Lau carmen@spectrummagazine.org

Upcoming Spectrum Book Club Sessions

The goal of the Spectrum Book Club is to promote community, give voice to scholarship, and create space for imagination. Adventist Forum prioritizes the opportunity to converse with respect and to notice beauty and excellence. We value academic rigor, humility, faith, and varied voices.

July 30, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Michael Campbell, 1922: The Rise of Adventist Fundamentalism, Pacific Press, 2022

August 27, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Gilbert M. Valentine, Canaries and Ostriches: Coping with Change in Adventism, 1966-1979, Oak & Acorn, 2022

Photo credit: Natan Vigna

