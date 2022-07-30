July 30 Spectrum Book Club with Author Michael Campbell

The next Spectrum Book Club will meet on Saturday, July 30, at 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT). The book under discussion is 1922: The Rise of Adventist Fundamentalism by author Michael W. Campbell (Pacific Press, 2022).

Join the live Zoom event to hear the presentation and have an opportunity to dialogue with the author. The video stream will also appear simultaneously on Facebook Live.

Spectrum team members Alexander Carpenter, executive editor; Bonnie Dwyer, editor emerita; and Carmen Lau, board chair; will host this discussion. To receive a Zoom link, email Carmen Lau: carmen@spectrummagazine.org

Michael W. Campbell, PhD, has most recently been a professor of religion at Southwestern Adventist University. In 2022, he was named as the new director of Archives, Statistics, and Research for the North American Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church. He is co-editor of the Oxford Handbook of Seventh-day Adventism and is under contract with Eerdmans to write a forthcoming textbook about Adventist history. He recently organized academic paper sessions at the American Society of Church History and the Conference on Faith and History and has contributed over one thousand articles in popular, peer-reviewed, and reference works. Some of his research interests include a history and theology of the Lord’s Supper, the Taiping movement, and the history of missions. He is the author of twelve books, including the previous volume 1919: The Untold Story of Adventism’s Struggle with Fundamentalism (2019). He and Buster Swoopes contribute a weekly podcast, Sabbath School Rescue, and a monthly podcast with Greg Howell, Adventist Pilgrimage. He enjoys bird watching, racquetball, and Pathfinders. He and his wife, Heidi, who is a PhD candidate at Baylor University in Early Modern History, have two teenage children.

Further reading: “How Fundamentalism Influenced Adventism” by Reinder Bruinsma (May 17, 2022).

The goal of the Spectrum Book Club is to promote community, give voice to scholarship, and create space for imagination. Adventist Forum prioritizes the opportunity to converse with respect and to notice beauty and excellence. We value academic rigor, humility, faith, and varied voices.

Upcoming Spectrum Book Club Sessions:

August 27, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Gilbert M. Valentine, Canaries and Ostriches: Coping with Change in Adventism, 1966-1979, Oak & Acorn, 2022

September 24, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Jack Hoehn, Adventist Tomorrow: Fresh Ideas While Waiting for Jesus, Adventist Today, 2021

October 29, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Daneen Akers, Holy Troublemakers & Unconventional Saints, Watchfire Media, 2019, and Dear Mama God, Watchfire Media, October 2022

