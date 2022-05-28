Join Upcoming Adventist Forum Online Events

Adventist Forum is excited for the following upcoming events.

Sabbath, May 28, 2022

Asheville Adventist Forum

James Edson White: Flawed Hero―May 28 at 3:00 p.m. (EDT) Presented by Dr. Ron Graybill, covering the adventures of Ellen White’s son, Edson, who built a riverboat, The Morning Star, and started schools and churches along the Yazoo River in Mississippi in the 1890s.

Spectrum Book Club

Gone: A Memoir of Love, Body, and Taking Back My Life―May 28 at 2:00 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT). The book under discussion is by Linda K. Olson (She Writes Press, 2020).

Los Angeles Adventist Forum

Rook, Engagement Watches and Super Links: Quantifying Adventist Culture―May 28 at 3:00 p.m. (PDT) Presented by Dr. Amiee Leukert is associate professor, Curriculum and Instruction in La Sierra University's School of Education.

Sabbath, June 4, 2022

Sydney Adventist Forum

Hezekiah and the receding shadow―towards a proper reading and understanding of 2 Kings 20:1-11―June 4 at 3:00 p.m. (AEDT) Presented by Dr. Rudy Van Moore, emeritus professor of Old Testament and biblical Hebrew at the Faculty of Protestant Theology in Brussels.

All are welcome to participate! Email alexander@spectrummagazine.org by 5:00 p.m. (PDT) on the Friday prior to the event to receive meeting Zoom link.

Photo by Samantha Borges on Unsplash

