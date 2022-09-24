Greg Hoenes on “The Challenge of Adventist Whiteness”

Join the Los Angeles Forum this Sabbath afternoon, September 24, at 3:00 p.m. (PDT) when Greg Hoenes, PhD, offers “The Challenge of Adventist Whiteness” in a hybrid Zoom/live session. Hoenes is a 2021 Claremont School of Theology graduate, the West Region Director for the Southern California Conference, and a pastor of more than 30 years.

According to the presentation description:

How we name, frame, and understand “whiteness” and what it means to be “white” matters. The culture, embedded values, and frames of reference have implications for any discussion on race, racism, and justice. There are also issues within Adventism on this score. It’s assumed that because White people so dominated Adventism, an American sect, from inception through the 1980s, Whites remain ubiquitous and dominant. But in places like SoCal, nothing could be further from the truth. Representation may not be adequate. And more importantly, Whites are becoming an increasingly tiny part of the attending population and membership within Pacific Union Conference churches. Even now, Whites represent a disproportionately small demographic within the church compared with the general population. Dr. Hoenes explains this phenomenon and the challenges of ministries/outreach to SoCal Whites given the historic and present racist social framework our society operates under.

To receive the Zoom link, please email alexander@spectrummagazine.org.

