Dr. Brian Bull (1937–2022)

Healer, educator, inventor, author, administrator, scholar, Adventist humanitarian: Brian Bull, MD, passed away on February 22, 2022, in Loma Linda, California. Born on September 14, 1937, in Watford, Hertfordshire, England, Dr. Brian Bull was a longtime professor of pathology and former dean of the Loma Linda University School of Medicine.

Spectrum mourns the passing of our dear friend and valued conversation partner. Among Brian’s many gifts to our community were his series of books written with Fritz Guy, God, Sky & Land: Genesis 1 as the Ancient Hebrews Heard It (2011), God, Land, and the Great Flood: Hearing the Story with 21st-Century Christian Ears (2017), and God, Genesis, & Good News (2019).

Tributes, more biographical details, and service info to come.

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

Photo: Dr. Brian Bull receives the Weniger Award for Excellence in 2017. Photo Credit: Charles Elliott Weniger Society for Excellence.

