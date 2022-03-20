On March 20, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Pacific Time), the Family Life and Women’s Ministries Departments of the Mt. Rubidoux Seventh-day Adventist Church present “Called and Anointed 2022: A Women’s Conference.” This online event is also sponsored by the Association of Adventist Women.

The organizers say of the conference:

"Called & Anointed" is a conference created for women, by women, to teach and mentor other women. Seasoned women will teach and hold conversations with younger women in an intimate, safe, and nurturing space. We are planning this conference for women in all walks of life. Whether women pastors or attending seminary, mothers, career women, and students. With this goal in mind, we want to bring in seasoned female pastors and other professionals to provide seminars and best practices for the younger women.

Presenters will include Dr. Hyveth Williams, Dr. Shirley Johnson, Dr. Jeanne Mogusu, and others.

