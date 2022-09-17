Bill Knott Not to Be Reappointed at Adventist Review

Bill Knott, Executive Editor of the Adventist Review and Adventist World, will not be reappointed to that role at Annual Council next month. He will have been Director of what’s now called Adventist Review Ministries for 15 years.

Elected to the role effective January 1, 2007, Knott followed William G. Johnsson who held the position for 24 years.

Changes have included reformatting the Adventist Review as a monthly print journal, widely aggregating institutional news while putting its online edition behind a paywall for some content, and launching Adventist Review TV which promotes itself as offering “family-friendly content you can feel good about.”

Founded in 1849 by James and Ellen White as The Present Truth, what’s been called the Adventist Review since 1978 has been continually published for 173 years.

Ted N. C. Wilson, president of the General Conference, chairs the Adventist Review publishing board. This year Annual Council runs from October 6-12.