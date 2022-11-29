Better Adventism This Giving Season

This Giving Tuesday kicks off the traditional end-of-the-year support season for nonprofit organizations. Thanks to readers like you, Spectrum is in good shape. In 2022, many friends pledged and contributed to our successful Grow the Vision campaign. Thank you!

Click here to read my 2022 report to get a sense of what our Spectrum editorial team has accomplished on your behalf this year.

This community generosity in 2022 gives us a solid base for next year and an opportunity to grow.

For every $30 you give we can send our best future support creator—the Spectrum journal—to faculty and students at an Adventist college or university. Also, we’re doing a little friendly competition, so when you give, make sure to designate your alma mater(s) and we’ll announce the winning school in a few weeks.

Try a recurring donation. $3–5 a month is a huge help as we create community through conversation.

This giving season, click here to help us build a new base of support. Thank you!

Alexander Carpenter is executive editor of Spectrum

