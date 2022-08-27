August 27 Spectrum Book Club with Author Gilbert M. Valentine

The next Spectrum Book Club will meet on Saturday, August 27, at 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT). The book under discussion is Ostriches and Canaries: Coping with Change in Adventism, 1966-1979 by author Gilbert M. Valentine.

Join the live Zoom event for an opportunity to dialogue with the author. The video stream will also appear simultaneously on Facebook Live.

Spectrum team members Alexander Carpenter, executive editor; Bonnie Dwyer, editor emerita; and Carmen Lau, board chair; will host this discussion. To receive a Zoom link, email Carmen Lau: carmen@spectrummagazine.org

Gilbert Valentine, recently retired professor at La Sierra University, is a leading historian of Adventism who continues to forge new paths of understanding in Adventist historiography. He has authored almost 80 scholarly articles or book chapters and is noted for his biography of W.W. Prescott (2005) and The Prophet and the Presidents (2011), a groundbreaking study that examines the political influence that Ellen White’s letters had on various General Conference presidents. His magisterial biography of John Nevins Andrews (2019), according to fellow historian Douglas Morgan, provides one of the most revealing studies of the social, psychological, and religious world of early Seventh-day Adventism published thus far. Gil is married to New Testament scholar Kendra Haloviak Valentine.

Further reading: review of Ostriches and Canaries by Scott Moncrieff.

The goal of the Spectrum Book Club is to promote community, give voice to scholarship, and create space for imagination. Adventist Forum prioritizes the opportunity to converse with respect and to notice beauty and excellence. We value academic rigor, humility, faith, and varied voices.

Upcoming Book Club Events:

September 24, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Jack Hoehn, Adventist Tomorrow: Fresh Ideas While Waiting for Jesus, Adventist Today, 2021

October 29, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Daneen Akers, Holy Troublemakers & Unconventional Saints, Watchfire Media, 2019, and Dear Mama God, Watchfire Media, October 2022

