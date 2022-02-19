Asheville Adventist Forum Event—TEAM with Nancy Lamoreaux

The Asheville Adventist Forum’s February online event features Nancy Lamoreaux, Executive Director of TEAM, which stands for Time for Equality in Adventist Ministry. Nancy will be joined by Jeanne Mogusu in Kenya and Rebekah Liu in China, both TEAM Scholarship recipients.

TEAM was formed in August 1988 from an initiative through the Association of Adventist Women to encourage ordination of women to the ministry.

Join us online on Saturday, February 26 at 3 p.m. (EST) to learn more about TEAM and the experiences of those who have benefited from the support of this organization.

IMPORTANT: Please note that this is a Zoom meeting. If you would like to attend, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, to receive Zoom login info.

TEAM activities promote a broader base of understanding and support for ordination of women and the larger moral issue of equality. They include special events, publication of material with equality themes, and the coordination of an active network of equality supporters to promote constituency feedback to the church on this issue.

The "Women in Ministry Scholarship Fund" was formed in 1991 to educate women for ministry positions as they became available. Over 1100 women have received scholarships in excess of $1,100,000 around the world. It is an exciting story of how God leads.

Nancy Lamoreaux retired after more than 40 years working for the General Conference, where she specialized in technology and its growth in the church. After retirement she became the Executive Director of TEAM, which stands for Time for Equality in Adventist Ministry.

Image used in main art courtesy of TEAM website.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.