Asheville Adventist Forum Event—Alexander Carpenter

On Saturday, July 30, at 3 p.m. eastern / noon Pacific, Alexander Carpenter will present “Tales from Two Cities: Analyzing the GC Session and the NAD Pastor’s Conference” for the Asheville Adventist Forum virtual event.

“We’ll talk about Spectrum’s half a month spent in St. Louis, Missouri, and Lexington, Kentucky, at large denominational meetings,” he says. “Let us converse about the published reporting and some unpublished anecdotes. During our Forum exchange, we’ll try not to discourage ourselves over church politics and share a word of hope about possibly positive Adventist trends.”

If you would like to attend, please email alexander@spectrummagazine.org before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 7/29, to receive Zoom login info.

Alexander Carpenter is the executive editor of SPECTRUM and executive director of the Adventist Forum, which has published the Spectrum journal since 1969 and spectrummagazine.org for over two decades. He graduated from Andrews University summa cum laude with majors in religion and English literature and completed an honors thesis as a JN Andrews Scholar. While studying visual culture and religion at the Graduate Theological Union and the University of California, Berkeley, he was a Beatitudes Society Fellow at the Center for American Progress, a think tank with a Faith in Public Life initiative in Washington DC.

After graduate school, his first job was as the communication director for an interfaith environmental group in San Francisco. For over a decade, he has continued to teach in the Visual Arts Department at Pacific Union College and currently serves on the advisory boards for the Pacific Union Conference’s Communications and Community Development Department and Washington Adventist University’s Center for Law and Public Policy. He recently earned a certificate in nonprofit management from Cornell University. He lives in Northern California with his wife, Doris Tetz, an executive with Adventist Health who puts up with his bad golf habit in return for a shared love of international travel.

