April 30 Spectrum Book Club with Author Trudy Morgan-Cole

The next Spectrum Book Club session will be on Saturday, April 30 at 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT). The book under discussion is Prone to Wander by author Trudy J. Morgan-Cole.

“Everything I write is a labour of love. But Prone to Wander is maybe even more of a labour of love than most of my books,” says Morgan-Cole of her book. “One of the early readers of this book described it as ‘1980s Seventh-day Adventist sub-culture meets St. Elmo’s Fire,’ which I'll admit makes it sound like a very niche read. I call this book a labour of love because even though it’s pure fiction, it’s deeply rooted in the world I grew up in and the kind of people that grew up there with me.”

About the Book Prone to Wander

They grew up in a world where God was in control and the rules were straightforward. But the conservative church that provided a firm foundation for some, turned out to be a constricting cage for others. All that connects them now are the friendships they formed in their teens―friendships that still have the power to change their lives. In the wake of Jeff’s accident, each of his friends is forced to re-examine their past and how it led them to where they are today. It might be too late to save Jeff―but can Dave, Julie, Liz, and Katie still save themselves?

Join Spectrum team members Alexander Carpenter, Executive Editor; Bonnie Dwyer, Editor Emerita; and Carmen Lau, Board Chair as well as author Trudy Morgan-Cole in this discussion. You may participate through Zoom or Facebook Live. To receive a Zoom link, email Carmen Lau carmen@spectrummagazine.org

The goal of the Spectrum Book Club is to promote community, give voice to scholarship, and create space for imagination. Adventist Forum prioritizes the opportunity to converse with respect and to notice beauty and excellence. We value academic rigor, humility, faith, and varied voices.

Upcoming Spectrum Book Club Sessions

May 28, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Linda K. Olson, Gone: A Memoir of Love, Body, and Taking Back My Life, She Writes Press, 2020

June 25, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Sari Fordham, Wait for God to Notice, Etruscan Press, 2021

July 30, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Michael Campbell, 1922: The Rise of Adventist Fundamentalism, Pacific Press, 2022

August 27, 2 p.m. (PDT) / 5 p.m. (EDT)

Gilbert M. Valentine, Canaries and Ostriches: Coping with Change in Adventism, 1966-1979, Oak & Acorn, 2022

Images courtesy of Trudy J. Morgan-Cole.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.