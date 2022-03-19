Announcing the Spectrum Book Club

The Spectrum team has relished many conversations with friends around the world in the last 18 months during the monthly Friday Forum Book Club. We have discussed a variety of books addressing topics such as race, climate change, cultural tensions in American Christianity, and more. After a pause, the Spectrum team will once again host a book club.

The new meeting time will be on the last Sabbath of every month at 3 p.m. Pacific / 6 p.m. Eastern .

The format will be similar, and we are honored to announce that the authors of the selected books will join us for the next several months. The goal remains the same—to promote community, give voice to scholarship, and create space for imagination. Adventist Forum prioritizes the opportunity to converse with respect and to notice beauty and excellence. We value academic rigor, humility, faith, and varied voices.

Alexander Carpenter, executive editor, Bonnie Dwyer, editor emerita, and Carmen Lau, board chair, will be the Spectrum team regulars for the book club. You may join the discussion by Zoom link or Facebook Live. To receive a Zoom link, email Carmen (carmen@spectrummagazine.org)

Schedule:

March 26, 3 p.m. Pacific

William Johnsson, Authentic Adventism, Oak & Acorn, 2018

April 30, 3 p.m. Pacific

Trudy Morgan-Cole, Prone to Wander, Strident Books, 2019

May 28, 3 p.m. Pacific

Linda K. Olson, Gone: A Memoir of Love, Body, and Taking Back My Life, She Writes Press, 2020

June 25, 3 p.m. Pacific

Sari Fordham, Wait for God to Notice, Etruscan Press, 2021

July 30, 3 p.m. Pacific

Michael Campbell, 1922: The Rise of Adventist Fundamentalism, Pacific Press, 2022

August 27, 3 p.m. Pacific

Gilbert M. Valentine, Canaries and Ostriches: Coping with Change in Adventism, 1966-1979, Oak & Acorn, 2022

Images courtesy of the publishers

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.