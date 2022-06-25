Adventist News Roundup: June 24, 2022

Welcome to the new Adventist news roundup by Spectrum’s intern, me, Matthew Peinado, a communications student at Walla Walla University. Here I’ll share a variety of info about Adventist news with links where you can read more.

In healthcare news, Bloomberg Law reports that Adventist Health (California, Oregon, Hawaii) was sued in federal court by a laid-off employee who says the company wrongly treats its health plan as a “church plan” and fails to provide workers with the required health coverage notices (paywall).

This past weekend, the Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) joined the international community in commemorating World Refugee Day. ADRA President Michael Kruger stated, “ADRA remains committed and stands in unity and solidarity with the Adventist Church and trusted partners to continue to support and advocate for the global integration of refugees and displaced people with justice, compassion, and love.”

At the North American Division’s (NAD) CALLED Convention this past week, a special luncheon was held to encourage women in ministry. Here, women in ministry came together to support and meet with one another. One of the speakers stated, “You need to ask no one for permission to answer God’s call. No one.” It was also announced that the number of women pastors has increased from 101 to nearly 200 in the NAD.

In a tragedy, Yannick Dbumeni-Ndaleu, a Washington Adventist University student, died while trying to save a child from drowning. After noticing a father trying to help his son escape a rip current, Yannick was sucked into the tide. A GoFundMe has been established by Dbumeni-Ndaleu’s family to return his body to Cameroon for burial.

A national report from U.S. News & World Report recognized Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital as one of the best children’s hospitals in the nation under three categories. Senior vice president of the hospital, Peter Baker, credited the hospital’s innovation in medicine and hard work from the entire staff.

Kettering College will be welcoming 50 refugees, predominantly those from Ukraine, to study for the 2022–23 school year. The students, as well as the president of the college, are overjoyed to continue their education; many called the president of Kettering, Nate Brandstater, to personally thank him. Brandstater said, “This is one step on an amazing journey where we feel like we are going to be the ones who are blessed from our relationship as we deepen it.”

Matthew Peinado is an intern for Spectrum and a communications major with a focus in journalism and film/television at Walla Walla University.

Title image: Gathering at the 2022 NAD CALLED Convention. Photo by Luis Sanchez / North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists.

