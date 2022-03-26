Adventist Forum Events—Paul Mallery & Alicia Johnston

On Saturday, March 26, the Asheville Adventist Forum and the Los Angeles Adventist Forum chapters are holding online events.

At noon Pacific / 3:00 p.m. Eastern, Paul Mallery will present for the Asheville chapter: “How Religion Makes and Unmakes Heterosexism.”

“Religion sometimes makes people more prejudiced and sometimes makes them less prejudiced. This presentation will summarize the social psychological research relating religious orientations and styles to heterosexism and think out loud about implications and issues for the Adventist Church.”

Mallery is a social psychologist who focuses on the intersection between religion and prejudice. On the faculty at La Sierra University, he has served as Honors Director, Faculty Senate Chair, and is currently the Psychology Department Chair and faculty sponsor for La Sierra University's LGBT+ student group. He teaches classes like Methods and Statistics, Prejudice, Psychology of Religion, Political Psychology, and Changing Communities.

***

At 3 p.m. Pacific / 6:00 p.m. Eastern, Alicia Johnston will present for the Los Angeles chapter based on her forthcoming book, The Bible and LGBTQ Adventists: A Theological Conversation About Same-Sex Marriage, Gender, and Identity.

Johnston holds a MDiv from the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary as well as an MA in Clinical Psychology. In 2017 she came out as LGBTQ affirming and as bisexual in a viral video that resulted in her forced resignation as a pastor in the Adventist Church, and her story was featured in several news outlets such as NBC and Religion News. Her passion is helping Christians see why they can affirm same-sex marriage and support gender transition. See her work at www.aliciajohnston.com. You can also listen to a conversation between Johnston and Alexander Carpenter, executive editor of Spectrum, by clicking here.

***

Both the Asheville and Los Angeles events will be hosted over Zoom. If you would like to attend, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 3/25, to receive Zoom login info.

Title image: La Sierra University / Alicia Johnston / Spectrum

