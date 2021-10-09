What Does God’s Justice Look Like? — Vespers Series from the Association for Adventist Women

The Association of Adventist Women (AAW) is pleased to announce their annual conference series that is truly international this year. The topic is “What does God’s Justice Look Like?”

The series is made up of four consecutive vespers series, the in-person vespers being on Friday nights so that they are available online/on-demand for Sabbath evening vespers in every time zone worldwide. All vespers programs can be viewed through a link on the Association of Adventist Women website or you can subscribe to the What Does God’s Justice Look Like channel on YouTube.

AAW returned to its Eastern roots by starting with an in-person vespers event at Sligo SDA Church on Friday, October 8, 2021, with the topic “God’s Justice for the Poor.” Olive Hemmings, PhD, Professor of Religion at Washington Adventist University is the speaker for the event and a discussion panel includes: Moderator, Pastor Pranitha Fielder; Hannah Koilpillai, Homes not Boarders; Ignacio Goya, Community Services Director Chesapeake Conference; Ken Flemmer, MS, Executive director Adventist Community Services of Greater Washington; and Becky Barker, Washington Adventist University. This program is available online for viewing here.

On October 16, 2021, a virtual program is cosponsored by Adventist Female Pastors of Africa with women pastors in South Africa, Zambia and Kenya discussing God’s Justice for Racial Inequity. The speaker is Pastor Xolisa Candy Swartz. The discussion panel includes: Moderator, Tataiso Maforah-Malakalaka; Pastor Penny Brink, South Africa; Pastor Jeanne Mogusu, Kenya; and Vuyiwe Dube, South Africa.

On October 23, 2021, the topic is how God’s Justice came about for women pastors in some of the most gender stratified cultures in the world and how they can now encourage women in other cultures. Agnes Kola, DMin, Women’s & Family Life Ministries, Papua New Guinea Union Mission, talks about how Papua New Guinea went from one of the most gender divided cultures to having 27 female pastors. Additional participants include: Pastor Loleth WorWor, Solomon Islands; Pastor Sarah Aratai, Cook Islands; Dan Maheahea, Tahiti; and Dalcy Kaitu’u Toata, Solomons in Nadi, Fiji discussing the social changes required for acceptance of female ministers and encouraging their sisters in less accepting countries.

The final vespers on Friday, October 29, 2021 is in-person at Loma Linda University Church at 7 pm. Loma Linda University Medical Center and Loma Linda University School of Religion and Public Health are cosponsoring this event on Healthcare Inequities and how to reduce them. The speaker for this event is Grace Oei, MD, MA HEC-C, Associate Director, Center for Christian Bioethics & Faculty, Pediatric Critical Care, Loma Linda University. Discussion panel participants include: Moderator, Susanne Montgomery, MS, MPH, PhD, Associate Dean of Research, Loma Linda University School of Behavioral Health; Daisy de Leon, PhD, Physiology and Pharmacology,Loma Linda University School of Medicine & Director, Research Core EXPORT Program, Center for Health Disparities; Lily Lee, DPH, Director, Loma Linda University, San Manuel Gateway College; and Ariane Marie-Mitchell, MD, PhD, MPH, Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Preventive Medicine and Public Health, Loma Linda University. This presentation will be available online on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

AAW’s Annual Awards Banquet will held on October 30, 2021, to celebrate the contributions of women researchers, leaders and Champions of Justice. Visit the Association of Adventist Women website for more information on this event.

The Association of Adventist Women (AAW) aspires to meet the unique needs of Adventist women in all areas of endeavor. Founded in 1982, it is the oldest, continuously operating organization of Adventist women. “So God created man in his own image, in the image of the God created he him; male and female created he them.” Genesis 1:27. Both man and woman are created in God's image. We believe our church and communities cannot fully reflect the image of God without recognizing the skills and insights of women.

This article and images were provided by Association for Adventist Women.

