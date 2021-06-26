U.S. News & World Report Recognizes AdventHealth for Children as Best Children’s Hospital for Newborn Care in Florida

The annual Best Children’s Hospitals rankings and ratings, now in their 15th year, are designed to assist patients, their families and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions.

AdventHealth for Children is recognized by U.S. News & World Report as the Best Children’s Hospital for newborn care in Florida. AdventHealth for Children ranked No. 35 in the nation for neonatology.

“I am extremely proud of our team for their relentless dedication to providing world-class, whole-person care for our youngest patients and their families,” said Rajan Wadhawan, MD, senior executive officer of AdventHealth for Children and a board-certified neonatologist. “Because of their hard work and commitment to excellence, our neonatology program has once again received this prestigious recognition. Today, we celebrate this remarkable team of caregivers.”

For 2021-22, U. S. News ranked the top 50 centers in each of these 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery and urology. Debuting this year, the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings featured expanded offerings that include state rankings and multi-state regional rankings.

“When choosing a hospital for a sick child, many parents want specialized expertise, convenience and caring medical professionals,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “The Best Children's Hospitals rankings have always highlighted hospitals that excel in specialized care. As the pandemic continues to affect travel, finding high-quality care close to home has never been more important.”

The Best Children's Hospitals methodology factors objective measures such as patient outcomes, including mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. To calculate the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings, U.S. News gathered relevant data from children’s hospitals in early 2020 and from pediatric physicians and other health care organizations in 2021; because of the pandemic, data collection from children’s hospitals was not repeated in 2021.

RTI International, a North Carolina-based research and consulting firm, collected and analyzed data from 118 children’s hospitals and surveyed thousands of pediatric specialists. More than 100 pediatric specialists and other experts provided input through methodology working groups.

This year’s rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2022” guidebook (ISBN 9781931469975), available in stores October 5.

For more information, visit Best Children’s Hospitals and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT ADVENTHEALTH FOR CHILDREN: AdventHealth for Children’s care network includes 292-pediatric beds in Central Florida, including an acute-care medical center in Orlando, home of the Walt Disney Pavilion that serves as AdventHealth’s main campus for pediatric care. The flagship Children’s hospital is the heart of a network that includes primary care pediatricians, specialty clinics, emergency departments and Centra Care Kids pediatric urgent care. AdventHealth for Children is a two-time Magnet designated hospital by the ANCC, recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of America's best children's hospital for neonatology. AdventHealth Orlando, the Central Florida Division division’s flagship campus, serves both as a community hospital and as a major tertiary referral hospital for the region, much of the Southeast, the Caribbean and Latin America.

ABOUT U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT: U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

This article originally appeared on the AdventHealth website.

Image courtesy of AdventHealth website.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.