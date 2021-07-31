Upcoming Virtual Kinship Kampmeeting 2021

The second weekend of the Virtual Kinship Kampmeeting, “Loved & Affirmed,” is happening July 23 and 24. Weekend activities include speaker sessions by Pastor Paul Anthony Turner, Reverend Brandon Frazier, and Alicia Johnston—as well as a special Zoom lunch on Saturday where attendees have a chance meet and connect with other Kinship members.

Friday’s session at 8:00 pm EDT features Turner, who was born and raised in Louisville, Kentucky. He is a celibate, gay Christian and pastor who is passionate about LGBT+ inclusion in the church and opening people’s minds to think in more nuanced ways about sexuality.

The first speaker session on Saturday, at 12:00 pm EDT, features Reverend Brandon Frazier. A native of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Frazier has served diligently in the ministry since childhood. His work extends into higher education where he is a campus spiritual advisor for the Coastal Inspirational Ambassadors at Coastal Carolina University. Frazier is very active in the community, serving several organizations such as The Alliance for Full Acceptance, Grand Strand Pride, Boys & Girls Club, Kiwanis, and A Father’s Place. In 2018 God gave him the vision to begin a ministry and from that vision, the ONE Community Fellowship was formed. Since its inception, ONE has hosted several conferences and has now grown into One Reach Ministries.

The final speaker session on Saturday, at 3:00 pm EDT, features Alicia Johnston. Alicia is a former pastor in the Seventh-day Adventist church. She holds a MDiv from the Seventh-day Adventist Theological Seminary as well as an MA in Clinical Psychology. In 2017 she came out as LGBTQ affirming and as bisexual in a viral video that resulted in her forced resignation. In addition to the podcast and blogging on affirming theology, she has also been working on a book explaining affirming theology in the unique language and theology of Seventh-day Adventists. Her passion is helping Christians see why they can affirm same-sex marriage and support gender transition.

To register for any of the Kampmeeting sessions, visit the official Kinship Kampmeeting page.

About SDA Kinship International:

Kinship Kampmeeting is sponsored by Seventh-day Adventist Kinship International (Kinship), a diverse, multigenerational worldwide community of individuals who are connected to the Adventist community. SDA Kinship is the only organization for current or former Adventists who identify as LGBTIQ+. Kinship is not a change-oriented ministry. Our mission is to create a safe community for those who find us. Kinship isn't here to be a moral or religious belief police. We encourage everyone to have an individual and personal relationship with their God. It is also part of our mission to educate church leaders (pastors, teachers, administrators, etc.) to understand our community better and to learn how to create a safe space for us.

Fonda Seifert is associate editor for SpectrumMagazine.org.

Photo courtesy of SDA Kinship International.

