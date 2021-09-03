Southwestern Adventist University President Ken Shaw Announces Transition

Southwestern Adventist University President Ken Shaw has announced that he has accepted an offer to serve as the 27th President of Southern Adventist University in Collegedale, Tennessee. His transition will take place at the end of this academic year. Dr. Shaw has served as the 25th president of Southwestern Adventist University since 2014 when he moved to Texas from Florida where he served as the academic dean of the College of Applied Studies and campus dean of Florida State University Panama City.

Dr. Shaw’s time at Southwestern Adventist University has been defined by his commitment to the university’s mission of “inspiring knowledge, faith and service through Christ-centered education.” Most notably, he has placed value on creating a culture of service that extends beyond the campus and into the community. Dr. Shaw has served as the President of the Cleburne Christian Business Club, board member of the Keene Chamber of Commerce, member of the Cleburne Rotary Club, Pinnacle 50 Club and Cleburne Chamber of Commerce Board. In addition, he has held positions on the Texas Health Huguley Hospital Board, AdventHealth Board, Philanthropic Service for Institutions Advisory Board, Southwestern Union Conference Executive Committee and the North American Division Executive Committee.

The invitation to serve at Southern Adventist University is an opportunity for Dr. Shaw and his wife, Ann to return to their alma mater and live closer to extended family. Dr. Shaw will be the first alumni to serve as president for Southern Adventist University.

In a letter sharing the news, Dr. Shaw expressed fond sentiments and memories of the journey that brought him and Ann to Texas and his hope for the future of the university. “Seven years ago, Ann and I were drawn to Southwestern Adventist University because we saw God leading. As Ann and I have accepted the invitation to become the next president of Southern Adventist University, we know that God will continue to lead this University. He will lead this institution through each dedicated student, staff, faculty and administrator. I am convinced that God will continue to pour out His tremendous blessings.”

This article was written by Ana Patterson and provided by Southwestern Adventist University for distribution.

Image credit: SWAU / Spectrum.

