Randy Haffner Named President and CEO for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 14, 2021 — Randy Haffner has been named president and CEO for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, effective Feb. 1.

In his new role, Haffner will oversee the strategic direction, development and expansion of the entire division which includes 18 campuses spanning across seven counties. Haffner replaces Daryl Tol who recently resigned from his position.

Currently, Haffner serves as senior executive vice president for AdventHealth and president/CEO for the Multi-State Division, where he leads the division’s five regions, which comprise 20 campuses across eight states. Additionally, he provides executive oversight for AdventHealth’s Leadership Institute and serves as chair of the Epic Steering Committee, which oversees the organization’s electronic health record transition to the Epic platform.

“I’ve known Randy for many years and one of the qualities I admire most about him is his commitment to lead with and through our mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ,” said Terry Shaw, president/CEO for AdventHealth. “His rich leadership experience, coupled with having served in the Central Florida Division before, will serve him well as he steps into this role and continues to expand the delivery of faith-based, whole-person care to the communities we serve in Central Florida.”

Haffner has been with the organization for 30 years and has served in various leadership roles, including CEO for Porter Adventist Hospital located in Denver, Colorado; president for Centura Health's South Denver Operating Group; president/CEO for AdventHealth Orlando; and president/CEO for AdventHealth Fish Memorial. He has also served as the board chair for AdventHealth’s joint venture partnerships in the Denver and Chicago markets.

During his time at AdventHealth Orlando, Haffner provided the strategic vision to transform the campus into the tertiary hospital for the system and helped secure a $20 million gift from Alan H. Ginsburg and the Ginsburg Family Foundation that helped to grow the campus’ footprint and services.

The 15-story Ginsburg Tower was a major development and part of AdventHealth’s overall $258 million community investment, which also grew the Cardiovascular Institute into one of the largest programs in the country, developed a liver/pancreas transplant program, expanded the emergency department and brought more than 400 new inpatient beds to the campus.

“I am honored, humbled and excited to come back to the Central Florida Division and serve alongside the amazing leaders, providers and team members who have truly risen to the occasion in the midst of a global pandemic,” said Haffner. “Ensuring the health and wholeness of our team and the safety of our patients is my top priority as we continue to extend Christ’s healing ministry and deliver whole-person care — every person, every time.”

Haffner earned an undergraduate degree from Walla Walla University and a master's degree in business administration from the Roy E. Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College. He also earned a doctorate in leadership studies from Andrews University. Haffner is actively engaged with multiple community service organizations, including several nonprofits in Central Florida and an orphanage in Zimbabwe.

Haffner and his wife Cindy are the proud parents of three daughters: Bailey, Kennedy and Hadley. He is an avid snow skier, runner, cyclist, traveler and reader.

