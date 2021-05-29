Ralph Trecartin Announced as Pacific Union College’s 24th President

Dr. Ralph Trecartin has been selected by the Pacific Union College Board of Trustees to be the next president of Pacific Union College. He will begin his role as president on July 1, 2021, and will be the college’s twenty-fourth president in its 138-year history.

“Dr. Trecartin is joining the PUC family at a very important time,” said Bradford Newton, board chair and executive secretary of the Pacific Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. “The college has launched a new Vision for the future, and we believe Dr. Trecartin is the leader this school needs to move this plan forward.”

Trecartin currently serves as the associate provost and dean of the College of Professionals for Andrews University in Berrien Springs, Michigan and has served in higher education for over 30 years. Trecartin received his PhD in finance from Michigan State University’s Eli Broad College of Business, his MBA from Andrews University, and his bachelor’s degree in Theology at Atlantic Union College.

Prior to joining the administrative team at Andrews University, he spent 18 years in various academic and administrative roles at The College of Brockport, State University of New York. As Executive Director and then Assistant Provost of International Education at Brockport, he led a team that stabilized the program financially and left it a healthy, viable enterprise that continues strong today.

“Dr. Trecartin is an excellent choice for PUC,” said Milbert Mariano, PUC’s vice president for academic administration and academic dean. “His experience and leadership speak for themselves, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to shape PUC’s future.”

“We followed a careful and thorough process that considered dozens of candidates,” said Berit von Pohle, board trustee, director of education for the Pacific Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, and chair of the presidential search committee. “His proven track record in innovation, partnerships, and fundraising, as well as his experience in academic, enrollment, and financial administration, make him uniquely qualified to lead Pacific Union College at this particular time.”

Dr. Trecartin comes from a family with deep roots in the Seventh-day Adventist Church. His grandfather, Lowell Rasmussen, served as education director of the Pacific Union before going to the General Conference, and his parents and siblings have dedicated their lives to church service.

“Building a vibrant Adventist educational offering is what captures my imagination,” said Dr. Trecartin. “Education is one of the most powerful ways to model joyous life, and to influence aspiring young people to reach for the highest levels of achievement while growing closer to God.”

Dr. Trecartin believes in a strong student-focused learning environment. “Our campus needs to be a place where students love to be and feel like they belong,” he said. “I want the PUC experience to include opportunities not available anywhere else.”

Dr. Trecartin will be moving to Angwin with his wife, Virginia, a registered nurse. He has four grown children, all of whom got their undergraduate degrees from Andrews University. Andrew, Alexander, and Ross are all physicians who received their medical degrees from Loma Linda University, and Zachary is pursuing his MBA at Andrews University. Dr. Trecartin is the proud grandfather of three, and is excited to have another on the way!

“I’m excited to be coming to Pacific Union College,” said Dr. Trecartin. “It’s my desire to partner with God and the PUC team as we seek to strengthen our student’s faith experience and grow PUC to new heights of success.”

This article was written by Pacific Union College and originally appeared on the PUC website.

Image credit: Pacific Union College

