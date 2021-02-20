Pastor Lameck Barashinga Is Released From Prison in Burundi

East-Central Africa Division releases official statement on pastor’s release.

The East-Central Africa Division (ECD) is pleased to inform the Seventh-day Adventist Church members and the public that pastor Lameck Barishinga was released from the Bujumbura Central Prison in Burundi on February 10, 2021.

Pastor Barishinga is a faithful servant of God in the Adventist Church in Burundi. On October 24, 2019, he was arrested and jailed for his faith. Since then, the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists has mobilized brothers and sisters all over the world to pray for him and the whole church in Burundi.

The East-Central Africa Division is grateful to God and thanks both the government and those around the world who have offered the prayers which have made this day of celebration possible. East-Central Africa Division President, Blasious Ruguri said, “I would like us to thank God for protecting his servant. He has answered our prayers. I also wish to acknowledge the efforts of our brethren in ECD and around the world who joined us in this journey of prayer.”

Looking forward to more blessings in mission, Ruguri urged the church in Burundi to make Philippians 1:6 their motto: “being confident in this, that he who began the good work in you will carry it on to completion until the day of Christ Jesus.”

President of the Seventh-day Adventist World Church, Ted N.C. Wilson, offered his gratitude about Pastor Barishinga’s release. “We are so thankful to God and the Burundi government for the release of Pastor Lameck Barishinga for whom we have been praying for many months,” said Wilson. “ We praise the Lord for this good development towards a normalization of Seventh-day Adventist Church activities in Burundi so the three angels’ messages can go with increased power throughout Burundi in anticipation of Christ’s soon coming.”

