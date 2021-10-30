On Oct. 30, Ashville Forum: Ron Graybill

The Ashville Adventist Forum invites you to participate in its October forum virtual event, on Saturday, October 30 at 3:00 p.m. (Eastern Time).

Dr. Ronald Graybill, PhD, will present: Creeds, Vows, and Votes: How to Get Into and Out Of the Adventist Church. In his presentation Dr. Graybill will discuss changes in the Adventist Church’s vows, creeds and membership rules and how they are used.

Ronald D. Graybill holds a PhD degree in American Religious History from The Johns Hopkins University (1983). He has worked as a pastor, university professor. historical researcher, corporate communications specialist, journalist, and editor during his career. He spent 13 years as an Associate Secretary at the Ellen G. White Estate at Adventist General Conference headquarters where he assisted Arthur White in writing a portion of the six-volume biography of Ellen G. White. (1970-1983) He wrote the introduction to the current Seventh-day Adventist Hymnal (1985) and the original draft of the “Preamble” to the Seventh-day Adventist Statement of Fundamental Beliefs. His many articles on Adventist history made him one of the most frequently cited sources in the Ellen G. White Encyclopedia (2013). His most recent book, Visions and Revisions: A Textual History of Ellen G. White’s Writings is available in paperback and Kindle on Amazon, as is his 1983 dissertation, The Power of Prophecy.

IMPORTANT: Please note that this is a Zoom meeting. If you would like to attend, email alexander@spectrummagazine.org before 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 29, to receive Zoom login info.

Photo by Drew Murphy on Unsplash

