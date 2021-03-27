North American Division Leaders Call for Support of Asian-American Community

As leaders of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America, we denounce the recent acts of violence and hatred against our brothers and sisters in the Asian-American community. God calls us to love all His children, no matter our differences. Our diversity makes us stronger as a people, and the variety of cultures making up our territory are a direct reflection of His creative power. We need to celebrate our differences and embrace the uniqueness of each and every person. We want all Asian-Americans to know we stand with them and beside them during this season where they are being unfairly targeted.

We call on all our members to stand up and support the Asian-American communities where they live. Be vocal in your appreciation of our brothers and sisters in their time of need. Create a safe space for them by listening to their experiences and showing Christ-like compassion. There is no need for anyone to live in fear because of the color of their skin, or their race. The book of Proverbs commands us that, “A friend loves at all times, and a brother is born for adversity” (Proverbs 17:17 NKJV).

G. Alexander Bryant, President of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in North America

Randy Robinson, Treasurer

Kyoshin Ahn, Secretary

This article originally appeared on the North American Division website and is reprinted here with permission. Image courtesy of the NAD.

