Napa Christian School Features Working Farm — And Other News Shorts

In this week’s Adventist news round-up:

Napa Christian School Features Working Farm

Come 8:30 a.m. every weekday, most of the students at Napa Christian school are not sitting at a desk inside a classroom. They are doing something completely different, such as walking a miniature pony, feeding a potbellied pig, shoveling hay for goats, trying to convince a chicken to hold still, or throwing a stick for one of the four school dogs.

About five years ago, school principal Justine Leonie started a new program at the private K-12 Seventh-day Adventist school: a school farm. “We realized that the trend in education was to move away from the more traditional classroom settings,” Leonie said.

“Children shouldn’t be forced to sit in a chair behind a desk for so many hours in a day,” said the principal. As part of Napa Christian’s project-based learning curriculum, “We take them outside for as much of their learning as we can. Our kids cannot wait to get to school,” she said.

The school farm, located behind the main school building at 2201 Pine St. in Napa, includes more than a dozen animals, from a turtle to two miniature horses. The property totals eight acres. There are also four farm dogs and a large garden area that is used year-round. The students plant and tend zucchini, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, squashes and pumpkins. In addition, “Our orchard was quite prolific this year,” said Leonie.

“It’s good for children to understand where their food comes from, how things grow, and how to take care of their planet,” said Leonie. Raising animals helps teach responsibility, empathy, and kindness, she said. “It doesn’t matter the weather, those animals have to be taken care of no matter what.”

Napa’s Seventh-day Adventist school first opened some time prior to 1923, according to the school website. In 1947, it opened at 2201 Pine St. In 2003, the school expanded to a full K-12 institution. Today, Napa Christian has about 145 students in grades K-12. It is also home to Prolific Prep, a private basketball academy.

From The Napa Valley Register “Napa Christian students embrace life on school farm”

Adventist Development & Relief Agency Partners with Courier Service to Aid Canadian Wildfire Victims

Delta-based courier service Ape Ship has partnered with Adventist Development & Relief Agency(ADRA) to support those who have been impacted by the hundreds of wildfires burning in British Columbia. Ape Ship will be driving across the Metro Vancouver region to pick up donation items from local businesses. Once the Ape Ship team has collected the items, they will be delivered to ADRA’s warehouse in Coldstream, where their team will distribute it to those most in need.

From North Shore News “Ape Ship announces donation campaign to support wildfire relief efforts”

Dupont Park Seventh-day Adventist School to Use Healthcare Firm’s Digital Storytelling Game

LCA Vantage Healthcare (LCAV) and Lopez Foundation, Inc. announced its partnership with Dupont Park Seventh-day Adventist School (a Title 1 institution) in launch of a healthcare technology and digital storytelling game design courses focused on K-12 education. The Health Technology and Digital Storygame course will begin on September 15, 2021. The curriculum empowers students to collaborate in developing their own digital, interactive narratives around the challenges involved in making healthy decisions. Students in 6th-8th grades participate in a weekly course introducing them to an overview of health/wellness topics and the technology used in healthcare for administrative, clinical, and facility needs. The course will include the Digital Storygame Project, which integrates design thinking and coding for students to develop STEM skills.

This is an investment in children, families, community, and the United States’ economic future. LCAV is grateful to The White House, President Biden, and his authorization of the American Rescue Plan, which has provided federal grant funding through the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for this year's academic endeavor.

From Yahoo Finance “Announcing A Partnership With Dupont Park Seventh Day Adventist School And Grant Funding To Launch A Healthcare Technology And Digital Storygame Course For K-12 Education”

Please note: Spectrum news round-ups are an aggregation of regional, national, and international publications around the world that have reported on stories about Adventists. As such, the accuracy of the information is the responsibility of the original publishers, which are noted and hyperlinked at the end of each excerpt.

Pam Dietrich taught English at Loma Linda Academy for 26 years and served there eight more years as the 7-12 librarian. She lives in Yucaipa, California.

Image: Napa Christian School website.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.