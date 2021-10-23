Los Angeles Adventist Forum October Event to Be Held In Person

The Los Angeles Chapter of Adventist Forum is thrilled to be holding their upcoming event in person. Featured speakers are Bonnie Dwyer and Alexander Carpenter, the outgoing and incoming Spectrum editors.

Bonnie and Alexander will be discussing details following their recent attendance and reporting on the General Conference Annual Council earlier this month (October 7-13, 2021). They will also be sharing information on plans for the future of Spectrum.

For those who would like to attend, the event is October 23, at 3 p.m. (Pacific Time) at the Glendale City Church in the Chapel of the Good Shepherd. (610 E California Ave)

Please note that masks are required for attendees of the event.

We are exploring a virtual option for those unable to join in person. Please email alexander@spectrummagazine.org for a possible Zoom link if you are interested in participating virtually.

For further reading on the 2021 Annual Council Meetings see the following articles on the Spectrum website:

