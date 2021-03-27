Loma Linda University Earns 10-Year Academic Accreditation

LOMA LINDA, CA — March 10, 2021 — The WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) has granted Loma Linda University a 10-year academic accreditation, the maximum accreditation award allowed by federal guidelines and the second consecutive such designation for the university.

During what was a challenging year for the university, the accrediting team in November conducted its review virtually. The team complimented the university for its emphasis on mission-focused learning, whole person care, the work of the Diversity Council, local and global service, graduation rates, new alumni success, and for its quick transition to virtual learning in response to COVID-19.

“We’re very proud of the 10-year reaffirmation that WSCUC has granted Loma Linda University and for its recognition of our key strengths,” said Ronald Carter, PhD, university provost. “This accomplishment is due to the efforts of so many dedicated people across campus who spent time analyzing data, preparing documents and participating in interviews with the WSCUC team.”

The accreditation was a key part of a new Thematic Pathway for Reaffirmation (TPR) of Loma Linda University Health’s academic review. The TPR is a streamlined version of the comprehensive review and is only available to academic institutions who have previously been granted a 9 or 10-year accreditation in their previous review.

About Loma Linda University Health

Loma Linda University Health includes Loma Linda University's eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center's six hospitals and more than 1,000 faculty physicians located in the Inland Empire of Southern California. Established in 1905, Loma Linda University Health is a global leader in education, research and clinical care. It offers over 100 academic programs and provides quality health care to over 40,000 inpatients and 1.5 million outpatients each year. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, Loma Linda University Health is a faith-based health system with a mission "to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ."

