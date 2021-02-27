Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital recognized as a Best Maternity Care Hospital by Newsweek

Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital was named to Newsweek’s 2021 list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals, recognizing the facility for excelling in providing care to mothers, newborns and their families, as verified by the 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

Courtney Martin, DO, director of maternity services, said all of the work in building safety infrastructure, building teamwork, and listening to women continues to be the center of care at Children’s Hospital.

“Being recognized as a top maternity care hospital solidifies the day in and day out multi-disciplinary effort to give pregnant women the safe care they deserve,” Martin said. “Our team, including nurses, staff, medical students, residents, pharmacists, NICU teams, pediatric teams, critical care teams, anesthesiologists, perinatologists and OB physicians work tirelessly to reduce unnecessary c-sections, develop and implement innovative quality and safety initiatives, focus on patient-centered care with shared decision-making, follow national guidelines and safety goals, and strive for healthcare equity.

Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta has been named twice in a row to Newsweek's list of Best Maternity Care Hospitals, receiving recognition in 2020 and 2021.

Children’s Hospital and LLUMC – Murrieta are two of 217 hospitals providing maternity services to receive the accolade.

Hospitals named as a Best Maternity Care Hospital have fully met The Leapfrog Group’s standards for maternity care on evidence-based, nationally standardized metrics. This includes lower rates of early elective delivery, NTSV C-section, and episiotomy, as well as compliance with process measures, including newborn bilirubin screening prior to discharge and blood clot prevention techniques for mothers delivering via C-section.

Best Maternity Hospitals is part of Newsweek’s Best Health Care series, powered by data from The Leapfrog Group. The full list of recipients is available online and soon at newsstands nationwide.

About Loma Linda University Children’s Hospital - LLUCH

The Children’s Hospital is the only dedicated pediatric hospital in the vast geographic region of San Bernardino, Riverside, Inyo and Mono counties. With 348 beds dedicated just for kids, one of the largest Neonatal Intensive Care Units in the country and more than 100,000 children who come each year, LLUCH is a major pediatric teaching facility, known worldwide as the pioneer of neonatal heart transplantation. LLUCH is part of Loma Linda University Health – the umbrella organization encompassing Loma Linda University’s eight professional schools, Loma Linda University Medical Center’s six hospitals and more than 1,00 faculty physicians located across the Inland Empire in Southern California. A Seventh-day Adventist organization, Loma Linda University Health is a faith-based health system with a mission “to continue the teaching and healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

This article was written by Briana Pastorino and Sheann Brandon and originally appeared on the Loma Linda University Health website.

Image courtesy of Loma Linda University Health website.

