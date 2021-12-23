The Light and Warmth of Generous Support

This week of winter solstice evokes thoughts of retreating from the cold and hibernating in cozy comfort. The passing of the shortest day of the year also represents the threshold of a new year with new possibilities. Comfort and hope arrived early at the Spectrum office this week.



Friends of Spectrum from thirteen states and two Canadian provinces sent contributions ranging from $2 to $20,000. For some, it was the very first donation to Spectrum. Others were returning as supporters after a few years’ absence. Most of their donations qualify for the 1:1 board match that ends on December 31. They join hundreds of our faithful members who offer support in all seasons, year after year.



We give thanks for the ongoing generosity of Spectrum friends from near and far, which comforts and encourages us. We also rejoice in the enthusiasm shared by our donor friends for the ambitious intentions outlined in the Grow the Vision campaign. More light and warmth is on its way.

Photo by Daiwei Lu on Unsplash

