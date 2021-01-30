Ken Bacon Named President and CEO for AdventHealth’s Multi-State Division

Ken Bacon has been named president and CEO for AdventHealth’s Multi-State Division, effective March 1. In his new role, Bacon will oversee the strategic direction, development and expansion of the entire division, which spans five regions comprised of 20 campuses across eight states.

Currently, Bacon serves as group president for the Denver Metro Group of Centura Health, one of AdventHealth’s joint operating agreements. The Denver Metro Group includes the five AdventHealth hospitals which make up the organization’s Rocky Mountain Region, as well as three CommonSpirit Health hospitals. In addition to his group president role, Bacon serves as the regional CEO for AdventHealth’s Rocky Mountain Region.

“Ken is a seasoned and collaborative leader who consistently rallies his team around a common vision,” said Terry Shaw, president/CEO for AdventHealth. “He’s driven by our mission and with his extensive experience, I have full confidence that Ken will continue to help AdventHealth deliver faith-based, whole-person care across our Multi-State Division.”

Bacon began his career at Ernst and Young before joining AdventHealth in 1991, where he quickly advanced in the organization. He served in various leadership roles including president/CEO for Littleton Adventist Hospital. Additionally, Bacon helped to lead the development and opening of Parker Adventist Hospital where he served as president/CEO.

As regional CEO for AdventHealth’s Mid-America Region, Bacon oversaw the opening of a new emergency department and outpatient campus in South Overland Park. He was part of the team that helped to bring Ransom Memorial Hospital into an agreement with AdventHealth. The hospital is now known as AdventHealth Ottawa.

“I have been privileged to work with incredible teams throughout my career and feel honored to be asked to serve in this role. I look forward to engaging with the teams that make up the Multi-State Division and getting to know the communities in which we are called to extend the healing ministry of Christ,” said Bacon.

Bacon earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and management from Union College, located in Lincoln, Nebraska. He received his certified public accountant license in 1990 and went on to earn a master's degree in business administration from Texas State University. Bacon has consistently been an active member of his community, serving on multiple boards throughout his career, including the South Metro Denver Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce and the Adventist Community Services board in the Rocky Mountain Conference of Seventh-day Adventists. He currently serves on the Executive Committee of the Mid-America Union Conference of Seventh-day Adventists.

Bacon and his wife of 26 years, DeAnna, have three children: Paul, Mark and Olivia. In his free time, he enjoys skiing, camping, golfing and riding his motorcycle from time to time.

This article originally appeared on the AdventHealth website.

Image courtesy of AdventHealth.

\We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.