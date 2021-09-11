Join Us November 12 for Friday Forum Book Group

Join us live Friday, November 12, at 10 a.m. (PST) for a discussion of Dinosaurs, Volcanoes, and Holy Writ: A Boy-Turned Scientist Journeys from Fundamentalism to Faith by James L. Hayward, PhD (published by Resource Publications, April 29, 2020). Dr. Hayward, professor emeritus of biology at Andrews University, is our guest conversation partner as well as the book author.

Registration is required to join the Zoom discussion. Email alexander@spectrummagazine.org for a Zoom link or join the conversation LIVE on the Spectrum Facebook page.

The Friday Forum seeks to promote community, value scholarship, and imagine ways for Adventists to live an abundant kingdom life together. Click here to view upcoming Friday Forum books or to watch past discussions.

Watch our video announcement below or by clicking here:

