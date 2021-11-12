Join Us December 10 for Friday Forum Book Club

Join us live on Friday, December 10, at 10 a.m. (Pacific Time) for a discussion of The End of the Scroll: Biblical Apocalyptic Trajectories by Herold Weiss (published by Energion Publications, June 24, 2020, 366 pages).

Herold Weiss, PhD, is professor emeritus of religious studies at Saint Mary’s College, and he will join Adventist Forum for the discussion of his book. Also joining will be John R. Jones, PhD, associate professor of New Testament studies at La Sierra University.

“You help us see how apocalyptic functioned in the early church, what it did for the early believers, and therefore, by implication, what it can do for us today—how it can function in our lives,” Jones said to Weiss about the upcoming discussion. “I’m really grateful to you for doing this, and really looking forward to exploring it with you further.”

Registration is required to join the Zoom discussion. Email alexander@spectrummagazine.org for a Zoom link. You can also watch the conversation LIVE on the Spectrum Facebook page.

Alex Aamodt is interim managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org

Image credit: Energion Publications

