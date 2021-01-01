Inter-American Division President Thanks Church Members for Their Prayers

Pastor Elie Henry, president of the Seventh-day Adventist Church in the Inter-American Division, shares a statement with church leaders and members across the world, following his recent release from captivity, along with his daughter, on Dec. 28:

On behalf of my wife and daughters, I would like to express our deepest appreciation to our brothers and sisters around the world who fervently prayed for us during the difficult experience these past few days.

Your prayers gave us strength and assured us once again that God hears His children and leads us to experience things in life with a purpose. I was reminded of so many promises in the Bible of God’s faithfulness, His power to move, soothe, guide and strengthen our minds in times of distress and uncertainty.

For example, when David would flee from his enemies, he was sure that God heard his pleas and was close to him in difficult moments: “The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears, and delivers them out of all their troubles. The Lord is near to those who have a broken heart, and saves such as have a contrite spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, But the Lord delivers him out of them all.” (Psalm 34:17-19 NKJV).

To feel safe there is no other option than to live under the protection of the Most High: “For He shall give His angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ways.” (Psalm 91:11 NKJV).

God is faithful in His purposes and we praise Him for His goodness. “Through the Lord’s mercies we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not. They are new every morning; Great is Your faithfulness.” (Lamentations 3:22,23 NKJV)

Every experience and trial is an opportunity to be closer to God, and we are strengthened by His grace and love in our lives and will continue to do our part in sharing the good news that Jesus is coming soon.

We join you in continuing to pray for thousands upon thousands of people who are suffering through traumatic and difficult challenges around the world. We must continue to minister to every soul in our community with the love of our Savior.

Thank you for sharing your time, prayers, and support for our family. The Lord is faithful. May His name be praised!

This article was originally published by the Inter-American Division of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

Image: Pastor Elie Henry, president of the Inter-American Division. Photo courtesy of the Inter-American Division.

