Inter-America Expands Cross-Cultural Mission Training to 700 Regional Leaders

In an effort to continue expanding mission outreach to different people groups across the territory, the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Inter-America, during a recent training symposium, equipped more than 700 of its church leaders, administrators, pastors, and mission coordinators to build bridges to Muslims. The first-of-its-kind event, coined as the Adventist Muslim Relations Training Symposium, sought to provide new knowledge, skills and attitudes as mission leaders engage in dialogue with their Muslim friends.

The six-day virtual symposium on Islamic studies began on Jan. 11, for several days after and ended with a certification ceremony on Feb. 1, 2021.

“It is a great day for the Inter-American Division today,” said Pastor Elie Henry, president of the church in Inter-America, as he addressed hundreds of leaders during the online ceremony. “You have a new way to look at cross cultural ministry.” It’s just the beginning, he said, but part of the larger scale plan to implement the extensive I Will Go mission initiative in reaching every corner of the IAD with the message of hope.

“We are working really hard [in the IAD] to present God in all the different cultures throughout the territory,” said Pastor Henry. “We believe that it is time for us to work diligently together, to be open and creative in presenting Jesus, making sure to invite unreached people everywhere to follow Him.”

A critical time

More intentional efforts are underway to connect with nearly half a million Muslims who reside in more than 20 countries and islands in the territory, said Pastor Samuel Telemaque, director of Adventist Mission for the church in Inter-America and main organizer of the symposium.

“This is a critical time in the history of the IAD as a new vision for cross-cultural mission gains strength, as a new era of mission to show genuine love for our Muslim friends,” said Telemaque.

Dr. Petras Bahadur, director of the Global Center for Adventist Muslim Relations (AMR) of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists, was one of the the keynote presenters during the training. He applauded the IAD leadership for the initiative and congratulated the hundreds who completed the 20 hours of training.

With a vision and mission

“God has a vision and we must have vision and mission for people in our territory,” said Bahadur. He encouraged leaders to pray for immigrants and to understand them better.

Samuel Lumwe, associate director of the Global Center of AMR, another keynote speaker at the symposium, reminded leaders about the importance of discipleship.

Adventist World Church President Pastor Ted N.C. Wilson, in a pre-recorded video, greeted the event’s delegates and thanked them for sharing the wonderful truths of Jesus Christ. “Look to the Holy Spirit in leading you after this seminar on how to touch the lives of people,” Pastor Wilson said.

Building bridges

Gary Krause, director of Adventist Mission for the Adventist World Church, reminded church leaders that the same principles they learned during the training symposium apply to all cross-cultural mission efforts. “Sometimes we may not know what to say, what not to say,” he said. “We may do something wrong but people recognize a heart that is coming to them in love…do all you can to build bridges in your communities.”

For Pastor Clive Dottin, director of Adventist Mission for the church in the Caribbean Union, headquartered in Trinidad, the lessons learned during the symposium will prove to be a blessing for mission leaders and ambassadors across the region because the lecturers displayed technical, conceptual and interdependent competencies. “This combination provided the synergy that guaranteed the success of this amazing cross-cultural training program,” said Dottin.

The next step in cross-cultural outreach is for church leaders to establish an Adventist Mission Board in each of the 24 unions in the IAD territory, said Pastor Telemaque. The board, he said, will assess the needs of the people groups, facilitate daily dialogues, establish unique women’s ministries, identify neutral places for worship, and extend a special invitation for a special one-week dialogue program scheduled in January 2022.

To learn more about Inter-America’s Office of Adventist Mission and its division and regional initiatives, visit interamerica.org

This article was written by Libna Stevens and originally appeared on the IAD website.

Image courtesy of IAD website.

