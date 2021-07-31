The Scratch Media has partnered with the Adventist Learning Community of the NAD's The Haystack to conduct an Adventist content creators search. We are excited to announce that this Sunday is the awards show where 3 winners will receive $1k of new gear, $250 each month to keep creating content, and mentorship from Adventist social media experts.

The awards show will air on the NAD's Haystack YouTube channel this Sunday, July 25 at 8pm ET/5pm PT Host for the awards show, Sam Pomales, starred as Daniel in the 2014 Oshkosh Pathfinder Camporee's production of Daniel! (Fun fact, the show is produced by Kevin Christenson, who also acted in the production of Daniel, playing the role of Ashpenaz).

Winners will receive a gear package and consultation sessions with experts as the hone their brand. Creators will work with The Haystack’s social media team to curate content in their voice that fits The Haystack brand.

Judges for the Haystack Content Creator Search are Lexie Center, Christopher Findley and Justin Khoe. Learn more about them here.

Image courtesy of Haystack TV.

