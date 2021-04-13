G. T. Ng, General Conference Executive Secretary, Announces Retirement

On March 31, 2021, Adventist News Network, the official news outlet of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, announced via Twitter that General Conference Executive Secretary G. T. Ng is retiring:

“Executive Secretary of the Seventh-day Adventist World Church, G.T. Ng, announced he will retire on June 1, 2021. Ng said ‘It has been my distinct privilege to work with you, and I truly treasure the countless encounters planning, and meeting together to enlarge God’s kingdom.’”

Ng was elected Executive Secretary at the 2010 General Conference Session in Atlanta, Georgia. Ng has had a long career of denominational service, beginning in the 1970s in Cambodia, then in Thailand, Malaysia, and his native Singapore, where he worked as a pastor, health educator, and regional department director. In the 1990s, he served as professor and dean of the Theological Seminary at the Adventist International Institute of Advanced Studies (AIIAS) in the Philippines. He has also served as executive secretary of the Southern Asia-Pacific Division and associate secretary of the General Conference before being elected to the Executive Secretary role.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image: G. T. Ng presents his Secretary’s Report at the 2019 GC Annual Council. Photo credit: Adventist News Network on Flickr.com.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.