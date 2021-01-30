Dr. Benjamin Baker discusses Ellen White's lifelong struggle with depression.

WATCH Ellen White's Depression below (or click here):

All quotations used in this talk can be found at https://egwwritings.org/.

Benjamin Baker is the creator of blacksdahistory.org. He can be reached at benjaminj.baker@hotmail.com.

Video and main image courtesy of the author / blacksdahistory.org.

We invite you to join our community through conversation by commenting below. We ask that you engage in courteous and respectful discourse. You can view our full commenting policy by clicking here.