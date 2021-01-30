 Ellen White’s Depression

Written by: 
Benjamin Baker
Published:
January 27, 2021

Dr. Benjamin Baker discusses Ellen White's lifelong struggle with depression.

WATCH Ellen White's Depression below (or click here):

All quotations used in this talk can be found at https://egwwritings.org/.

 

Benjamin Baker is the creator of blacksdahistory.org. He can be reached at benjaminj.baker@hotmail.com.

Video and main image courtesy of the author / blacksdahistory.org.

 

