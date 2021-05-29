Is the COVID-19 Vaccine Trustworthy? A Biblical Conversation About Science

The North American Division sponsors COVID-19 symposium to air on Hope Channel, YouTube, Facebook.

On May 15, 2021, the North American Division will broadcast this symposium on COVID-19 vaccines. Healthcare professionals, communication experts, and church theologians will gather to help make sure church members are well informed when deciding whether to take the vaccine.

Organizers stated that the purpose of the symposium is to provide vaccine education and to address some of the major questions and hesitancies regarding the COVID-19 vaccines among Seventh-day Adventists. "We are planning for the symposium to be pastoral in tone," said organizers. "The emphasis will be on discussion and dialogue — and respect for individual choice."

Presenters will include evangelist Mark Finley and church historian Merlin Burt; and they will discuss the theology and history of the church's relationship with science. Medical experts will include doctors Peter Landless and David Williams; they will discuss the research behind the vaccines. Media and communication experts will also participate, to share how to deliver accurate information about the vaccines.

This special broadcast will be available on the Hope Channel, NAD Adventist Facebook page, and the NAD YouTube channel on May 15, from 4-6:30 p.m. EDT.

Watch the promotional video below or by clicking here. And, send in your questions now! Email covidquestions@nadadventist.org for the Q&A section of the program — questions will be selected from viewer emails.

This announcement originally appeared on the NAD’s website. It is reprinted here with permission. Image courtesy of the NAD.

