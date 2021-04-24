Conference Office Becomes COVID Vaccination Site in New York City

Hundreds of community residents in New York City are set to receive vaccines at the Northeastern Conference office situated in Queens, NY. For three consecutive days (April 21-23) the regional church headquarters will host the New York City Department of Health and Hospitals in administering the Moderna vaccine to local residents seeking immunization against the COVID-19 virus. Recipients will require a second dose which will also be administered at the Conference office in the succeeding weeks. Before leaving the premises each guest receives a gift bag with sanitizer, five masks, a pen, and a pamphlet explaining the ACS mission.

Vaccinators at work.

The initiative was coordinated by Adventist Community Services (ACS) Director Mario Augustave with the support of the Conference Administration. Several Conference office workers, wearing their bright yellow ACS shirts, are serving as volunteers in guiding guests through the facilities for a seamless experience. New York City Comptroller Scott Stringer visited the premises and complimented the Northeastern Conference for its service to the local community.

New York City Comptroller, Scott Stringer, visited the Conference Office to observe the vaccination process. Conference President Daniel Honore gave him a guided tour of the facilities.

New York City became an epicenter of COVID from the onset of the pandemic. In the past year over 900,000 cases were diagnosed and 32,000 deaths reported. “Our conference seeks to be an instrument of healing and restoration in our local community” states President Daniel Honore. “We will use every tool at our disposal to be part of the solution,” he concluded.

The COVID pandemic has impacted the Northeastern Conference on multiple fronts. Nearly 100 members have perished during the pandemic and approximately 20 employees, including the president and treasurer, have survived the virus. Most of the churches and schools continue to function virtually.

This press release and photos were provided by the Northeastern Conference of Seventh-day Adventists for distribution.

Main photo: Northeastern Conference ACS Director, Mario Augustave, welcomes the community.

