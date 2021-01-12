BREAKING: General Conference Session Postponed Until June 2022

On January 12, 2021, Adventist News Network, the official news outlet of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, announced via Twitter that General Conference Session has been postponed until June 2022:

“The Executive Committee of the General Conference of Seventh-day Adventists voted a few minutes ago to postpone the 2021 General Conference Session to June 2022, due to the continued spread, and lasting impact, of the COVID-19 pandemic. More information to follow...”

This makes the second postponement for this GC Session, which had originally been scheduled for June 2020. Plans were underway for the postponed GC Session to take place in May 2021, but the continued coronavirus pandemic has now resulted in this second postponement, to June 2022.

Under General Conference Working Policy, a GC Session may only be postponed for up to two years.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image: Indianapolis skyline at night, courtesy of Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Editor's Note: This article has been updated (Jan. 12, 2021, 3:00 p.m. Eastern).

