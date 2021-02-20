BREAKING: 2022 GC Session Moved from Indianapolis to St. Louis

On February 17, 2021, Adventist News Network, the official news outlet of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, announced via Twitter that the 2022 General Conference Session will now take place in St. Louis, Missouri:

“BREAKING NEWS: Due to the sudden non-availability of space to hold the 2022 GC Session in Indianapolis, the Executive Committee of the @adventistchurch voted this morning to move the meetings to St. Louis, Missouri. Dates will remain June 6-11, 2022. More information to follow.”

The GC Session, originally scheduled for June 2020, has been postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the location of Indianapolis, Indiana had remained unchanged until today.

Alisa Williams is managing editor of SpectrumMagazine.org.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

